Solicitor who defrauded clients out of £85,000 spared jail

Solicitor Mary McAleese at Belfast Crown Court where she was sentenced for fraud

A solicitor who defrauded clients out of £85,000 to keep her business afloat following the property crash has been spared prison.

Judge Patrick Lynch KC told Mary McAleese that he was taking the “exceptional course'' of suspending her 15 month prison sentence for a period of three years.

McAleese (65), of Frys Lane, Ballymena, Co Antrim, had previously pleaded guilty to four counts of fraud by abuse of her position as a solicitor.

Belfast Crown Court heard that she was the sole trader in Belfast-based legal practice O’Toole & MacRandal.

The court heard the business got into financial trouble in 2007/2008 during the property crash.

In an effort to keep her business going, she removed monies from the client account and put them into the office account.

Three of the charges related to monies due from family estates.

The fourth charge related to a client who she told an insurance firm had made a settlement for her civil claim of £2,500 when in fact the claim was settled for £12,500.

The court was told that the total amount taken from the client account was £85,000.

Following an audit of her books in 2016 by the Law Society and an independent firm of accountants, McAleese was struck off as a solicitor in June 2018.

The Law Society has already paid back the money to the injured parties.

In August 2022, McAleese was interviewed by the PSNI and made “full admissions'' to the frauds.

Defence barrister Martin Morgan told the court that McAleese’s husband is buying her £40,000 share in the family home and has already paid around £30,000 to the Law Society.

On Friday, the court was told that another relative has raised a further £35,000 which is to be lodged with the Law Society.

Describing the case as one of a “breach of trust”, Judge Lynch said McAleese was acting as a sole solicitor in relation to a number estates of deceased people.

He added that it was accepted by the prosecution that McAleese did not take the money for a “high life”.

Judge Lynch said that as a result of the fraud, McAleese was bankrupted and the company failed “which brought shame upon herself and embarrassment to her and her family”.

He added: “The firm’s difficulties were kept a secret as her family were unaware of the difficulties until the house of cards collapsed.”

The judge took into account her personal circumstances, her early admissions and her previous clear record