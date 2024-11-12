‘Sleepless nights’ for mum of man arrested in Dubai over Google review

Craig Ballentine from Cookstown has been arrested in Dubai. PIC: Detained in Dubai

The mother of a Co Tyrone man arrested in Dubai over a negative Google review of a former employer has spoken of her “sleepless nights” suffered as a result of his “horrendous” ordeal.

Cookstown man Craig Ballentine, 33, was arrested in the UAW after allegedly posting the non-abusive review of the dog groomers he once worked at. He had returned to the middle-eastern state on holiday with friends following his departure from the country, when he was arrested by police.

His mother, Margaret Ballentine, has called on the Foreign Office and UAE Ambassador to help.

“I am very worried for my son and I’m calling on the Foreign Office to help him and for the UAE Ambassador to see that the charges against my son are just very silly.

“This has all been so stressful. The thought of Craig going to prison over a Google review is just horrendous, we are all suffering sleepless nights and anxiety.

“It’s just not something I ever imagined possible. How can someone be so vindictive as to lock another up over a negative social media review?

“Why couldn’t she just ask him to take it down? Why criminalise someone and try to jail them? This is going too far. He didn’t use bad language, he just expressed his views which is what you’re supposed to do on review sites.

“We call on the government, the Foreign Office and Dubai authorities to please let our son come home”.

Sean Morgan, a close friend of Craig’s, said he was the “kindest man you’ll ever meet” and that the UAE laws being used to detain him are “ridiculous”.

“How can a tourist destination make it illegal to say anything bad about service providers? 99% of tourists aren’t going to know this.

“I had no idea that the law could be applied to reviews made from outside the country too. It’s ridiculous. Craig is the kindest man you’ll ever meet.

“He’s always volunteering and helping others. He has been treated appallingly and he just doesn’t deserve it. I’m doing everything I can to help get him home.

“We need tourists to be aware they could be jailed for an internet post. They need to know this before even booking a flight. Why aren’t these nightmare stories all over the travel advisory website, the newspapers and travel agencies?”

Radha Stirling, CEO of human rights organisation Detained in Dubai, is assisting Craig and his family and said she is pushing for a “diplomatic intervention”.

“We are pushing for diplomatic intervention in Craig’s case. Nobody should be locked up abroad or even pushed through the judicial process over an online review.

“We are very hopeful for a positive outcome for Craig.”

First Minister Michelle O’Neill and party colleagues are supporting Craig’s family alongside the UK Foreign Office. Dubai Police declined to comment on the case.