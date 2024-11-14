Sinn Féin review after Michael McMonagle case will not be completed before election

A Sinn Féin governance review which was prompted by child safeguarding concerns will not be completed until after the general election, Mary Lou McDonald has said.

Sinn Fein has been beset by a series of controversies regarding allegations of inappropriate behaviour involving party members and elected representatives.

Last month, Ms McDonald announced a “complete overhaul” of the party’s governance procedures as she apologised for its handling of a sex crime investigation into a former press officer.

Michael McMonagle, 43, from Limewood Street in Derry, was sentenced at Derry Crown Court to nine months in custody and nine months under statutory supervision after pleading guilty to a series of child sex offences.

The case plunged Sinn Féin into controversy as it faced questions around safeguarding, and how two other party press officers provided references for McMonagle for a subsequent job with the British Heart Foundation.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Ms McDonald said the governance review is yet to publish any provisional findings as the work is still under way under the supervision of the party’s general secretary.

She said: “They have done a good deal of work, obviously talking to the organisation, but also talking to experts and seeking advice and support from outside professionals as well.

“I have to say that in many, many instances, it’s a case of just tweaking or strengthening governance arrangements that were already in place.

“But the work is under way. It’s a serious piece of work, and I hope to receive a progress report on it – a fairly comprehensive one – just as we come out from the election.”