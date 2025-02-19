Sinn Fein proposes week-long Dail sitting in the north this September

Sinn Fein has called for a week-long sitting of the Dail in the north this September, part of package of proposals on wider change to the operation of the Dail.

Parties were asked to put forward their ideas for change following the row over speaking rights that delayed the formation of the government and the naming of the Taoiseach.

The party wants an ‘Irish Unity Week’ that would see ministers in the Stormont Executive address the Dail.

It called for “a week-long dedicated Dail sitting in the North” at the beginning of September, including a debate on the preparation for Irish unification, progress on the implementation of the Good Friday Agreement and on the Shared Island Initiative.

Sinn Féin wants Dail to sit for a week in the north in September

The Dail could sit in committee which would allow Northern Ireland MPs, Assembly members and Executive ministers to join TDs, senators and MEPs in proceedings.

It is also proposed an annual invite for the first minister and deputy first minister of the Stormont Assembly to address a Dail plenary meeting.

Parties were asked to submit proposals for wider changes after independent TDs involved in talks leading to the formation of the government and aligned to ministers attempted to set up a technical group within the Dail that would give them opposition speaking rights.

Labour’s submission includes a “duck test” to determine whether a politician is an opposition or government TD.

It says there should be a clear process for independent TDs to designate as either members of the opposition or government supporters, with the Ceann Comhairle ruling on the matter.

The party suggests the Ceann Comhairle should consider a member’s public statements, previous votes and participation in government formation talks.

“It should be a matter of judgment for the Ceann Comharile to apply the ‘duck test’ for this purpose - if it looks like a duck, swims like a duck and quacks like a duck, then it probably is a duck.”

Labour and the Social Democrats have both suggested a variety of other measures to modernise and streamline Dail business, including replacing the daily Dail prayer with a period of silent reflection.

The Social Democrats have suggested new requirements for public representatives to declare significant liabilities - for example, aggregate borrowings greater than 500,000 euro from any given lender - as well as assets.

While members currently must declare alternative income exceeding 2,500 euro along with share and land holdings above 13,000 euro, they are not required to disclose the level of income they receive.

There are also calls for a dedicated media room for opposition parties to hold press conferences and suggestions to speed up Dail procedures through reducing the period of bell ringing before votes.