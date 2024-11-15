Sinn Féin MP and former nurses’ leader Pat Cullen says ‘14 years of austerity’ cannot be reversed under one budget

Sinn Féin MP and former RCN boss Pat Cullen has said she hopes strikes over health workers pay can be avoided.

Sinn Féin MP and former nursing union boss Pat Cullen has said she is hopeful new strikes can be avoided, but warned “14 years of Tory austerity” will not be fixed by one budget.

It follows a backlash from trade unions this week after Health Minister Mike Nesbitt said he would not be able to deliver a 5.5% pay uplift for health workers, in line with other UK regions.

Previously the face of picket lines across the UK with the Royal College of Nursing, Ms Cullen said the Executive was working to fix the problem.

“Our healthcare workers are the backbone of our health system, and we support their call for fair pay and safe working conditions,” she told the Irish News.

“The recent budget announcement by the British government provided some additional funds for public services, although the reality is the harm done by 14 years of Tory austerity will not be resolved by one budget.”

Sinn Féin MP Pat Cullen on strike with nurses during her previous role as head of the Royal College of Nursing

She added: “I know that Executive ministers are determined to find an agreed way forward and are working constructively with trade unions to achieve an acceptable resolution.

“Health care workers should not have to take strike action to achieve proper pay and conditions.”

On Friday, a joint statement from health and social care unions in Northern Ireland provided an update on a meeting with the health minister.

They said their position remained that the Pay Review Body recommendations of a 5.5% increase should be delivered in full and backdated to April as originally proposed.

They said after a proposal from Mr Nesbitt, both sides acknowledged the need for further discussion over the coming days.

“We remain committed to representing our members’ interests and will consult with them in due course regarding any developments,” they said.

SDLP MLA Colin McGrath. Picture by Liam McBurney/PA Wire

The SDLP’s Health spokesperson Colin McGrath MLA, commented: “Without our health workers there is no health service and it should be the priority of every Executive party to bring this pay dispute to a close by providing the pay parity that was promised.

“Staff would not be contemplating industrial action if they were treated and paid fairly.

The Executive needs to move away from a sticking plaster approach to health funding and staff pay, always shifting blame to the UK Government, and get on with implementing the long-overdue transformation that delivers better care for patients and better conditions for staff.”