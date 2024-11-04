Sinn Féin councillor suspension latest in recent series of controversies for party

The party has been at the centre of a number of scandals over the past few months.

Belfast city councillor JJ Magee’s suspension is the latest scandal to hit Sinn Féin in recent weeks and months.

Mr Magee was suspended following an allegation about “inappropriate online messages” with a minor.

It comes in the wake of backlash surrounding the party’s handling of Micheal McMonagle and Niall Ó Donnghaile as well as damage to a former DUP Lord Mayor of Belfast’s portrait by a Sinn Féin employee.

Here’s a run-down of the recent controversies involving the party.

Michael McMonagle – September 2024

A former Sinn Féin Press Officer, Michael McMonagle (42), from Limewood Street in Derry, admitted to a series of sexual offences in September – these included attempting to incite a child to engage in sexual activity.

Michael McMonagle pleaded guilty to a series of sex offences in September 2024.

It was later revealed that two party press officers gave him references for a job with the British Heart Foundation (BHF) after he was suspended in August 2021 over the criminal investigation.

First Minister Michelle O’Neill said party leadership was only made aware in September of this year that references had been given in 2022.

Both press officers were suspended after the party became aware, however, they resigned during an internal investigation into the matter.

Sinn Féin has been criticised for its handling of the case, including comments from party members towards the BHF and Michelle O’Neill’s claim that she did not see McMonagle at an event for the charity at Stormont that she also attended in 2023.

Niall Ó Donnghaile – October 2024

Last month, it was revealed that former Lord Mayor of Belfast and Senator, Niall Ó Donnghaile, had sent inappropriate messages to a teenager.

Niall Ó Donnghaile admitted to sending inappropriate messages. (Liam McBurney/PA)

Ó Donnghaile had resigned from his role as a member of the Seanad in December of last year, citing medical grounds.

At the time, Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald wished him well and praised his contribution to the party, despite knowing he had been suspended from the party three months earlier over the messages.

Sinn Féin has been criticised for not informing the Oireachtas about the circumstances surrounding Ó Donnghaile’s resignation, however, they say they did not do so as there were concerns that publicly naming him would be “dangerous to his health”.

Criticism also surrounded the age of one of the boys who had received the inappropriate messages, with both Ms McDonald and Vice President Michelle O’Neill originally stating he had been 17 when he received the texts, according to internal records.

The party now accepts the boy’s own account that he was 16 at the time.

The empty space on the wall outside The Banqueting Hall of Belfast City Hall, where the portrait of DUP lord mayor Lord Wallace Browne once hung (Liam McBurney/PA)

Damage to former DUP Lord Mayor’s portrait – October 2024

In the same month, it emerged that a Sinn Féin Assembly employee and member was involved in damaging the portrait of former DUP Lord Mayor of Belfast Wallace Brown at City Hall.

During an event at Belfast City Hall, it was reported that the portrait was taken off the wall and its glass was smashed.

The individual involved later resigned and the party informed the PSNI of the incident.

The Irish News revealed last month that the Sinn Féin member who resigned from the party and their role in the Assembly following the incident is the son of one of the party’s MLAs – however, they were employed by a different MLA within the party.

The damage came after a council decision to remove the portrait of Ó Donnghaile.

JJ Magee’s suspension – November 2024

Councillor JJ Magee.



Our client absolutely denies any allegation of inappropriate conduct



Our client has fully engaged with the NILGCS who will ensure due process.



Our client looks forward to being exonerated and having his good name restored. pic.twitter.com/SNj6eSYDnD — KRW Law Human Rights (@KRWLaw) November 3, 2024

Yesterday, the party announced that Belfast city councillor JJ Magee had been suspended following an allegation that “inappropriate online messages were exchanged between him and a minor”.

The party says it forwarded the allegation to social services and the police.

A law firm representing Mr Magee has said that “absolutely denies” the allegations and that they have lodged a 12,000-word rebuttal to a complaint which has been lodged with the NI Local Government Commissioner for Standards.

The PSNI said they received a report of inappropriate messages back in June but that “no criminal offences were detected”.