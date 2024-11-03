Sinn Féin councillor suspended from party following allegation of ‘inappropriate online messages’ to minor

JJ Magee has been suspended by the party

Sinn Féin has said Belfast city councillor JJ Magee has been suspended following an allegation about “inappropriate online messages” with a minor.

In a statement, Sinn Féin said the party whip had also been removed from him.

Sinn Fein’s national chairperson Declan Kearney said on Sunday that the chief executive of Belfast City Council had been notified about the decision.

“Cllr Magee has been suspended from the party without prejudice following receipt of an allegation that inappropriate online messages were exchanged between him and a minor,” he said.

Sinn Féin national chairperson Declan Kearney

“This has been forwarded to the social services and the PSNI, in compliance with Sinn Féin child safeguarding policy.

“The party will not be making any further comment as this matter is under active investigation by the appropriate authorities.”

It comes amid a series of controversies to hit Sinn Féin in recent months.

Just last month it emerged that former Sinn Féin lord mayor of Belfast Niall Ó Donnghaile sent “inappropriate” messages to a teenage boy.

He had announced his resignation from the Seanad in December 2023, citing medical grounds as his reason for stepping down.

In September, former Sinn Féin press officer Michael McMonagle (42) from Limewood Street in Derry, admitted a series of sexual offences.

It later emerged that two other Sinn Féin press officers - Seán Mag Uidhir and Caolán McGinley -had provided job references for McMonagle for a role at the British Heart Foundation.

The two press officers have resigned from Sinn Féin, with the party facing scrutiny over its handling of the case.

The Irish News also revealed last month that a Sinn Féin assembly employee, who was suspended by the party after admitting to involvement in the damage of a portrait of a DUP lord mayor, is the son of a Stormont MLA.