Co Tyrone: More then 2,000 fish killed in river pollution

Around 500 dead European Eels were recovered from the river, which the Loughs Agency said was 'of particular concern' (Alamy)

More than 2,000 dead fish have been collected from a Co Tyrone river after officers from the Loughs Agency discovered a ‘significant’ fish kill incident on Friday.

The body has launched an investigation into the pollution incident, which was discovered during a routine habitat survey in the Glenmornan River near Artigarvan.

Among the large number of dead aquatic animals recovered were more than 500 European Eels – a species which the agency says is already in decline.

“Over 2,000 dead fish have been collected so far, including Atlantic Salmon, Brown Trout, European Eel, Lamprey, Flounder, Stickleback, and Stoneloach,” a Loughs Agency spokesperson said.

“Of particular concern is the loss of over 500 European Eels, a species already in sharp population decline.

“Additionally, the discovery of more than 20 dead frogs suggests the presence of a highly potent pollutant.

“All macroinvertebrate species appear to have been completely lost, highlighting the severe ecological impact.”

While the pollution source has been identified, the number of fatalities from the incident are expected to increase as the investigation continues.

Samples have been sent to the Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA) to assess the impact on water quality in the area.

“Anyone who discovers dead fish in the area is advised not to touch anything, and instead contact Loughs Agency directly,” the spokesperson added.