Shots fired at Millisle seaside caravan park

Bullet holes were discovered in a caravan and a van at a park in Millisle, Co Down.

Police are appealing for information after shots were fired at a caravan and a van at a Co Down seaside holiday park.

Officers received a report of bullet holes in a caravan at a park in the Walkers Lane area of Millisle on Sunday afternoon.

“A van parked next to the caravan was also discovered with bullet holes in its windscreen,” a police spokesperson said.

“Officers attended the scene and recovered a number of bullets and casings – no one was present at this time.

“Thankfully, no injuries were reported, however, extensive damage was caused to the windows of the caravan,” they added.

Police are asking that anyone who was in the area last week that may have heard shots being fired to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 729 01/12/24.