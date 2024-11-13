Shotgun used in four previous incidents including attempted murder bid

A sawn-off shotgun found in the home of a Co Antrim community worker was used in four previous incidents including the attempted murder of a 61-year old woman, a court has heard.



David Morrell appeared in the dock of Belfast Crown Court on two charges arising from the discovery of the weapon, which was located in April 2022.



Whilst the 47-year old was due to be sentenced today, the case was adjourned by Judge Philip Gilpin who said he would pass sentence on November 22.



The weapon was discovered by police who searched Morrell’s former home in the Ballysally estate in Coleraine on April 14, 2022. Also located were five loyalist paramilitary flags.



Morrell, now with an address at Alexandra Avenue in Ballymoney, admitted charges of possessing the gun with intent and possessing a prohibited weapon on the grounds that he was storing it for others.



When Judge Gilpin enquired if there any known history regarding the weapon, he was told by a Crown barrister that it had been linked to four shooting incidents in the Coleraine area.



These, he said, were three incidents when “the weapon was shot at doors” which didn’t result in any injuries and one incident regarding the attempted murder of Sally Cummins.



The 61-year old grandmother sustained a head injury after shots were fired into her Coleraine home in October 2020.



In the aftermath of the gun attack, the PSNI said they believed members of the North Antrim UDA were responsible.



A defence barrister told Judge Gilpin that whilst Morrell admitted the charges and has accepted the weapon was linked to loyalist paramilitaries, there was “no evidence the defendant knew anything about its history”.



He also cited Morrell as being “psychologically vulnerable” and a man who suffered from “mental health difficulties”.



Judge Gilpin then addressed Morrell, told him the case was a “complex sentencing exercise” and sentencing would take place next week.



The defendant was released on continuing bail.



