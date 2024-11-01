Shadow NI secretary unable to visit region due to lack of funds for trip

The shadow secretary of state for Northern Ireland has defended his failure to visit the region since his appointment, insisting he has not been provided with the money to pay for a trip.

Alex Burghart, the Conservative MP for Brentwood and Ongar, was appointed to the position in July.

Mr Burghart blamed post-election reorganisation within his party for the funding issues that, he says, have prevented him visiting Northern Ireland in the four months since.

“We’re in a situation, obviously, following the general election where everything, including the running of Conservative Party Central Offices, is in flux,” he told BBC Radio Ulster.

“So getting the funding for trips has not been as easy as I would like, but I’ve spoken to a great many people in Westminster and on the phone.”

Mr Burghart insisted he had visited Belfast on many occasions in previous roles in government.

Asked by the presenter if he just had not been bothered to come, the politician responded: “I very, very much wanted to come… and if I’d had the money to do so I absolutely would have done so.

“And, as I say, I came multiple times in my previous role.”

Asked if he believed Northern Ireland was an expensive place to visit, Mr Burghart said: “This is something that I wanted to do, and if there had been the money available to do it, I very much would have done.

“It’s been very annoying for me that I haven’t been able to come.

“But I’m sure you’ll appreciate I’ve spoken to a huge number of people, and I’ve been involved with politicians at all levels, businesses at all levels, and people throughout the community.

“So I’m very, very much engaged with everyone on this job.”

Further asked if he thought people could take his views on the region seriously in the absence of a visit, he replied: “I speak to people in Northern Ireland every day.

“Have done in this job.

“I’ve also held a number of posts in Westminster previously where I’ve made very, very frequent trips to Belfast.”