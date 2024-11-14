Sex offender arrested for being at children’s events at Belfast venue was seen on previous occasions in same place

A registered sex offender arrested for being at children’s events in Belfast allegedly attended the venue on two previous occasions, the High Court heard on Thursday.

Peter Crawford, 49, is accused of violating a lifetime ban by making and handing out origami paper animals in a city centre cultural hub.

Prosecutors revealed that parents have now reported his presence during other events held in the 2 Royal Avenue building - including a children’s chess competition.

Crawford, of Rosemount Gardens in Belfast, is currently charged with two counts of breaching his Sexual Offences Prevention Order.

The lifetime SOPO includes a prohibition on being within 100 metres of any children’s education or play facilities.

Crawford was detained on November 9 after spending four hours at the Council-owned creative arts and cultural venue, the court heard.

Staff informed police that he had been acting suspiciously, sitting close to the children’s play area and making origami animals.

Officers found a large bag of sweets when they searched his belongings.

Crown counsel Sarah Minford claimed Crawford was also present at an all-day event held in the hub on October 26.

“He was positioned in the middle, surrounded by families, observed making and handing out origami animals to children and having conversations with them,” she submitted.

The court heard that the accused also received previous warnings about making children’s jewellery.

Opposing his application for bail, Ms Minford disclosed further reports have been made to police since he was arrested.

One mother who attended the building with her daughter in August said she recognised the defendant at the event.

“Another person contacted police to say they were in 2 Royal Avenue in July while their child played in a chess competition and Mr Crawford was again present,” Ms Minford added.

Luke Curran, defending, argued that his client was not trying to attract children and has never been accused of any sexual offences involving contact.

Despite acknowledging Crawford should not have been at the hub, the barrister insisted it is a venue by all sections of the community.

“He doesn’t have a social circle and the centre is somewhere which encourages people to get out of the house,” Mr Curran said.

Adjourning the case, Mr Justice O’Hara requested more information about 2 Royal Avenue and the terms of the SOPO before deciding if Crawford can be released on bail.