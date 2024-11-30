Several dozen in Belfast City Hall protest rally against demolition of Boyne Bridge

Campaigners protesting against the demolition of the Boyne Bridge at Belfast City Hall on Saturday. PICTURE: COLM LENAGHAN

Several dozen people marched to Belfast City Hall on Saturday to protest against the demolition of the Boyne Bridge, part of a wider redevelopment centred on the new Grand Central Station.

The protestors gathered opposite Sandy Row Orange Hall and stopped at the hoarding closing off Durham Street before walking to City Hall.

Campaigners argue it should be retained due to its historical importance, with claims that King William of Orange crossed a bridge in the area on his way to leading his troops in the 1690 Battle of Boyne.

Protestors marched from Sandy Row to the City Hall PICTURE COLM LENAGHAN

The present main structure dates from 1936 but the older 17th-century Saltwater Bridge bridge was discovered encased within during archaeological works associated with the station redevelopment.

Those involved in the march and protest were also marking the 12th anniversary of the start of the protest against limiting the flying of the Union flag at City Hall.

While diggers are now on the site of the bridge, Boyne Bridge Defenders, the organisers of the march and protest, said it is “not too late to save it”.

“The rally will highlight issues of concern throughout loyalist communities; so it will not only be about the Boyne Bridge,” the group said in a statement on social media.

Protestors were also marking the 12th anniversary of the start of the flags protest. PICTURE: COLM LENAGHAN

“However the closure of the bridge has had a serious impact on the Sandy Row businesses and created unprecedented traffic problems that could be reduced greatly by the opening of the bridge.

“Many who have no interest in our history or culture have joined with those who do, in calling for the bridge to be reopened. The possibility of reopening the bridge will be brought up at a Belfast Council meeting on December 2.”

The spokesperson added: “I am encouraged by the number of Orangemen promising to be there. Saturday will also mark the 12th Anniversary of the Flag Protest. So as an Orangeman I would appeal to the brethren and sisters to be there on Saturday. No surrender is still our cry.”

As the demolition begins, Public transport operator Translink said that an archaeologist is on site during the bridge’s dismantling to ensure the “original Saltwater Bridge is not impacted”

At the City Hall protest PICTURE COLM LENAGHAN

“Planning permission was granted for Belfast Grand Central Station by the Department for Infrastructure in March 2019, which included the removal of Durham Street Bridge and construction of new road layout and surrounding public realm space,” a Translink spokesperson said.

“Enabling work to begin the dismantling of the bridge has been under way for a number of weeks. The entire project is due to be complete by the end of 2025.”