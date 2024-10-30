Senior PSNI officer describes ‘fear and disgust’ in Derry after sexual assaults

Police in Derry are increasing patrols following two sexual assaults in the city last weekend.

There is an “element of fear” in Derry following recent sexual assaults, a senior PSNI officer has said as police increase patrols in the city.

Chief Inspector Yvonne McManus has said police are doing “everything they can” for women following two incidents last weekend.

Police are investigating the sexual assault of a young woman in her late teens in the Bank Place area in the early hours of Saturday.

A man has appeared before court charged in connection with a separate sexual assault the following morning in the Lecky Road area, when a woman in her 50s was attacked.

Chief Inspector McManus told BBC Radio Foyle on Wednesday about the concern in the city, where both uniformed and plain-clothed officers are increasing patrols during the Halloween period as thousands of revellers descend on Derry.

“People are completely disgusted and there’s an element of fear,” she said.

“Our role as police is to reassure the public, prevent those type of crimes and bring offenders to justice.

“That’s what we have been working really hard on in the last few days.”

Speaking of the two women targeted in last weekend’s attacks, she added: “The cuts and bruises and the physical impact will heal but it’s what is left after and their sense of safety.

“The disgust within the community about what has happened has quickly turned to action.

“The community came forward and provided footage from their properties and I want to thank the community for that as it was really important as part of the investigations.”