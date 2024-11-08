Sectarian tunes played at centre owned by Belfast City Council

Concerns have been raised after sectarian tunes were played at a ‘cultural day’ at a building owned by Belfast City Council.

Hate filled loyalist anthems including the ‘Billy Boys’ and ‘No Pope of Rome’ were played during an event hosted at Belvoir Activity Centre, in south Belfast, on Saturday.

The council-owned centre is operated by charitable social enterprise, GLL.

Organised by Pride of Lagan Valley Flute Band, the event was billed as a ‘cultural day’ and included several bands from across the north.

The council-owned venue was decked in Union and ‘Ulster’ flags and a banner saying ‘Pride of Lagan Valley Flute Band 45th anniversary’.

During the event a selection of sectarian tunes were played by Portadown Defenders Flute Band, including the ‘Billy Boys’.

A loyalist favourite, the ‘Billy Boys’, which includes the line “we’re up to our knees in Fenian blood’' has been associated with some supporters of the Orange Order and Rangers Football Club.

The song is historically linked to Glasgow-based loyalist Billy Fullerton, who went on to join Oswald Mosley’s British Union of Fascists and established a branch of the Ku Klux Klan in his native city.

Portadown Defenders Flute Band also later played ‘No Pope of Rome’.

The sectarian tune, which mocks the Catholic faith, includes the lyrics “No, no Pope of Rome, no chapels to sadden my eyes, no nuns and no priests, no Rosary beads, every day is the Twelfth of July”.

SDLP councillor Donal Lyons

SDLP councillor Dónal Lyons said it is “really disheartening that songs like this continue to be played at what is billed as a ‘Cultural Day’.

“Everyone has the right to celebrate their culture and heritage, but surely it can be done without poking another community in the eye or engaging in blatant sectarianism,” he said.

Mr Lyons said the event should not have taken place on council property.

“It’s also unacceptable that this was allowed to take place in a council-owned venue,” he said.

“These centres are there to provide much needed facilities for local communities and there is an onus on council to ensure that any event taking place within them reflects the council’s ethos and values.”

A spokesman for Belfast City Council said: “We are working with our leisure operators GLL, who manage bookings at Belvoir Activity Centre, and organisers to ensure this event complied with the terms and conditions for bookings in our facilities.”

Questions were raised last week after the PSNI said the playing of anti-Catholic music by loyalist bands and sectarian singing at a Co Derry social club are not criminal offences.

In recent weeks police have been proactive in tackling sectarianism directed at other faith groups linked to minority communities.

A spokesman for the PSNI said: “Police have not received any reports at this time but are aware of a video online and are conducting a number of enquiries.”

Portadown Defenders Flute Band and Pride of Lagan Valley Flute Band were contacted.