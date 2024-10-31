‘Sectarian hate’ banner opposing Irish language school in east Belfast condemned as Jamie Bryson defends it as ‘peaceful protest’

The banner which appeared at the site of the planned Irish language primary school at Montgomery Road in east Belfast. PICTURE: MOORE HOLMES/FACEBOOK

A claim that a banner opposing a planned Irish language primary school at its earmarked site in east Belfast was “peaceful protest” has been rubbished as police confirm they are investigating its appearance as a sectarian hate crime.

Loyalist activist Jamie Bryson defended the placement of the banner on a fence at Montgomery Road, where plans have been approved to build a new temporary building for Irish language school, Scoil na Seolta.

It is not known who placed the banner it at the site where the school is set to open next September.

The banner - which was removed shortly after being reported on Thursday - stated: “Relocate Irish school to where it is needed; relocate Irish school to where it is wanted.”

Concerns about the school were raised earlier this year at a meeting of the ‘Clonduff Concerned Residents’ group.

Anonymous leaflets were also posted to homes in the area, asking “Do you want an Irish language school in your area?”.

In September it emerged that the Loyalist Communities Council, which represents the views of the UVF and UDA, had advised Stormont DUP education minister Paul Givan that the proposal to build the school should be scrapped during a meeting.

In a statement, Jamie Bryson said residents “have an absolute right to peacefully express their opposition to the latest effort to impose Irish cultural identity on predominantly unionist/loyalist areas”.

“It is legitimate to object to this cultural insurgency. It is not about opposition to a school; for those who want Irish language schools, then let them be built in areas which welcomes and wants Irish identity,” he said.

“Those behind this political agenda are using schoolchildren as tactic as a means of a propaganda trick designed to force unionists/loyalists to feel compelled to open the door to the latest Irish cultural incursion. And of course, it never stops. Nationalism if given an inch will take a mile.”

He added: “Peaceful protest is legitimate, and if that takes the form of banners, then that is valid.”

East Belfast loyalist activist Moore Holmes said in a Facebook post the banner was a “clear and unambiguous message on behalf of concerned local residents”.

However, SDLP councillor for the Lisnasharragh area, Séamas de Faoite, told the Irish News: “Bullying children is not a legitimate form of protest. This is a sectarian hate incident and it is now rightly being investigated by the PSNI as such.”

He added: “Those taking their time to try and intimidate little children away from going to school need to take a long hard look at themselves.

“What do they get from intimidating children? What do they get from creating a campaign of hatred directed at children? Who benefits?”

Others to condemn the banner included Alliance Party leader and East Belfast MLA Naomi Long.

“The level of interest in the preschool Naíscoil na Seolta is evidence that it is wanted and welcome and no one has the right to demand they move,” she said.

“It’s hard to imagine how fragile an adult’s sense of identity must be if it is threatened by bilingual toddlers playing in a sand tray or learning to count to ten.”

A PSNI spokesperson said officers responded to a report, and the banner “had been removed prior to police attendance”.

They added: “The matter is being treated as a sectarian hate incident, and enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.”