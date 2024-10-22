Second ‘significant cannabis factory’ dismantled in Co Down

Police have seized a quantity of suspected cannabis plants from a property in Kilkeel.

Officers discovered “a substantial amount” of plants growing across three bedrooms inside a property on the Harbour Road on Monday at around 5.30pm.

The seizure is estimated to be worth around £40,000.

District Commander for Newry Mourne and Down, Superintendent Norman Haslett said it was the second ‘significant cannabis factory’ that officers have dismantled in as many weeks.

“This was a sophisticated and well organised operation,” he said.

“The plants have now been seized along with a number of other items that will undergo further forensic examination.

“Our investigation is at an early stage and our enquiries are continuing today in the town - as such, you will notice an increased police presence in the area.

“This is the second significant cannabis factory in Newry, Mourne and Down that we have dismantled in as many weeks.

“On Monday, 7th October we located suspected cannabis worth £250,000 in Newry.

“Cannabis farms such as these often have links to serious and organised crime gangs. By shutting down this grow, we have helped to stop criminality in its tracks.

“We will continue to be relentless in our commitment to tackle the illegal supply and use of drugs, and will continue to investigate those who profit from the consequent misery and harm.

“Drug supply and misuse is a vicious cycle that we need to collectively break, and we all have a part to play.

“I am appealing to members of the public who may have any information which could be of assistance to us to contact police on 101.

“Any information, regardless of how small you think it may seem, could potentially help make a big difference with our ongoing enquiries.”