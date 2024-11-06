SDLP leader Claire Hanna tells of ‘serious concern’ at Donald Trump’s US presidential win

Donald Trump with his wife Melania at an election night event. Inset: Claire Hanna PICTURE: EVAN VUCCI

The SDLP leader has spoken of her “serious concern” at Donald Trump’s US presidential victory, advising people who are “feeling low” to “take care”.

Claire Hanna also said she believed it was “very disheartening that his divisive brand of politics has been so widely endorsed”.

Thus far, it appears that Ms Hanna is the only political leader in Ireland to voice her regret at Mr Trump’s election as president of the United States.

He was elected for his second non-consecutive term in the White House after defeating current vice-president Kamala Harris.

In a statement, Ms Hanna said her thoughts are with people in America “who are fearful about what this might mean for their future”.

SDLP Leader @ClaireHanna has responded to the election of Donald Trump as President of the United States.



"The SDLP will continue to champion inclusive, forward looking and internationalist politics."



Read more:https://t.co/ckvgvF5T52

“It’s very disheartening that his divisive brand of politics has been so widely endorsed, but we acknowledge the clarity of the election outcome,” she said.

“There is serious concern about what this means for the United States, Gaza, Ukraine and indeed the world. In each, the most vulnerable will likely bear the brunt of the decisions the Trump administration will take.

“Many people will be feeling low today and I hope they will take care.

“The best response to this is to organise, and to think about the ways that we can help protect community cohesion, security and the planet.”

However, DUP leader Gavin Robinson was among political leaders to congratulate Mr Trump.

Writing on X, formerly Twitter, he said: “The voters in the United States have clearly spoken.

“I congratulate president-elect Donald Trump on a big win.

“We look forward to seeing him in Northern Ireland during his term as president.”

The voters in the United States have clearly spoken. I congratulate President-elect Donald Trump on a big win.

We look forward to seeing him in Northern Ireland during his term as President. — Gavin Robinson (@GRobinsonDUP) November 6, 2024

TUV leader Jim Allister also said he believes Mr Trump had been the better candidate.

“It’s for the American people to make their choice and I do envy the fact that they are entitled to elect those who make their laws, unlike us in 300 areas where laws are made in a foreign parliament,” he said.

“Donald Trump was better than the alternative of Harris.

“On the issues which impact Northern Ireland, I trust that the historic premise of the United States - no taxation without representation - is something which could give him something to think about when it comes to us.

TUV leader Jim Allister. PICTURE: LIAM MCBURNEY/PA

“As a man who respects borders, when he comes to deal with the United Kingdom I suspect he may be surprised we have a partitioning border down the middle of the UK and that may dissipate the inclination to do trade deals.”

In the Republic leaders also congratulated Mr Trump on his victory.

Taoiseach Simon Harris said: “The people of the United States have spoken and Ireland will work to deepen and strengthen the historic and unbreakable bonds between our people and our nations in the years ahead”.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin added: “Ireland’s relationship with the United States draws its strength from our deep, historical people-to-people connections, the support of the US to peace on this Island, as well as our significant, and mutually beneficial, economic relationship.

“As we prepare to engage with a new US administration, we do so building on the strong legacy of the last 100 years.”