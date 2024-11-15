Schools writing to parents with warning on catfishing following conclusion of McCartney case

Cimarron Thomas took her own life in May 2018 following online contact with Alexander McCartney (Family handout/PA)

Schools are writing to parents to highlight the dangers posed by catfishing and direct them to resources to further protect children following the conclusion of the court case against Newry man Alexander McCartney.

In letters to parents and carers, the schools are describing the case of McCartney as a large-scale catfishing case that had devastating consequences.

The 26-year-old was jailed for a minimum of 20 years after being convicted of dozens of offences, including blackmail, exploitation and the manslaughter of Cimarron Thomas, the 12-year-old girl from the United States who committed suicide after being baited to do so by McCartney.

Alexander McCartney, from Newry in Northern Ireland, was jailed for a minimum of 20 years at Belfast Crown Court last month (PSNI/PA)

In one letter, from Belfast’s De La Salle College, parents were told of the “potential dangers of catfishing” and of information and tools available to keep a child safer online.

Safer Schools NI, a widely available free app funded by the Department of Education, provides resources and advice on online safety issues, including catfishing. It includes a new “Catching a Catfisher” feature.

De La Salle College in west Belfast has written to parents on the dangers of catfishing PICTURE: HUGH RUSSELL

More broadly, parents are being asked to encourage their children to be wary of online relationships with people they have never met and remind them to never pass over personal information.

Education Minister Paul Givan said: “As parents, we want the best for our children, including ensuring their safety in the digital world. I encourage all parents to take advantage of the Safer Schools NI app and have open, supportive conversations with their children about online safety.”

Education Minister Paul Givan (Liam McBurney/PA)

Colin Stitt, head of Safer Schools, added: “Every child deserves to feel safe online. This tragic case reminds us that we must remain vigilant and empower young people with the knowledge to protect themselves. Safer Schools NI app is a vital tool for parents and carers in this effort.”