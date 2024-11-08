Schoolboy taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Belfast

The boy, who is reported to be 12 years old, has been taken to hospitals for injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.

A schoolboy has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car in north Belfast this morning.

The incident occurred just before 8am on the Ballysillan Road.

Police say that the boy, who is believed to be 12 years old, was “struck by a car close to the leisure centre”.

“He has been taken to hospital for treatment to injuries which, at this stage, are not thought to be life-threatening,” a police spokesperson said.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) says it despatched an emergency ambulance and one advanced paramedic to the scene after receiving reports of the incident.

“Following initial assessment and treatment at scene, one patient was taken to Royal Victoria Hospital for Sick Children by ambulance,” a spokesperson said.