School bus crash: New figures reveal almost 80 pupils were onboard double-decker

The double-decker bus overturned in a field near Carrowdore, Co Down

A school bus that crashed in Co Down this month was carrying 76 pupils onboard, substantially more children than previously suggested.

It was taking the pupils to Bangor when it crashed and ended up on its side in a field near Carrowdore on October 7.

Emergency workers at the scene of the school bus crash near Bangor on October 7

Four children were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

In the aftermath, it was suggested by the emergency services that 43 pupils and one driver were onboard.

However, it has now emerged there were 76 pupils on the double decker.

The increased figure came to light as the Education Authority provided an update on the ongoing response to the incident.

It said a multi-agency group, including representatives from the PSNI, EA, Strangford College, Translink, South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust and Ards and North Down borough council, were continuing to “coordinate support efforts” for those involved.

In a statement on Friday, it said it “has been a distressing experience for all those affected”.

It said the college was “working closely” with the EA’s critical incident response team to provide “emotional support to the young people impacted”.