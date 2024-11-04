Sainthood cause to be opened for Derry nun Sister Clare Crockett

Derry nun Sister Clare Crockett, who died in an earthquake in 2016, is to be declared a “Servant of God”, the first step towards sainthood in the Catholic church.

The Servant Sisters of the Home of the Mother announced that the opening ceremony of “the cause for the beatification of Sr Clare Crockett” will take place in Madrid in Spain on January 12.

The title Servant of God is one of four steps in the church’s canonisation process and is followed by being declared “venerable” and later by beatification. If, following beatification, miracles through Sr Clare’s intercession are confirmed, the final stage on the path to sainthood is canonisation.

From Derry’s Brandywell, Sr Clare (33) was killed while teaching in Ecuador eight years ago.

Following her death, video footage of Sr Clare emerged, showing her unusual path towards her vocation. In the film, she revealed her early ambition to become an actor before hearing what she believed was God’s call to her to become a nun.

The Servant Sisters of the Home of the Mother said it had received many requests that steps be taken to study Sr Clare’s “sanctity” since her death.

The Order said: “The Servant Sisters of the Home of the Mother, after praying and reflecting intensely on what we should do, saw in this desire of the faithful a clear indication that the Lord was asking us to request the opening of the process of Sr Clare Crockett on the diocesan level.”

Sr Clare’s home parish of St Columba’s, Long Tower described the news as “amazing”.