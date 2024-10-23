A “temporary” safety barrier in Belfast city centre is posing a risk to pedestrians and road users, it has been warned, amid calls for it to be removed after almost two years.

The barrier at Castle Place was erected in early 2023, after an 89-year-old woman fell off the kerb and suffered facial injuries, including losing two teeth.

The incident was reported in the Irish News, and the pensioner, Alice Rooney from the Market area of Belfast, described how the edge of the pavement was difficult to spot as there was no kerbstone marker, and the pavement is a similar colour to a new cycle path that runs the length of Castle Place.

As a result, she stepped off the kerb without realising she had walked onto the cycle lane, and the drop of several inches caused her to fall.

Belfast woman Alice Rooney shows her injuries caused in a fall from the kerb at Castle Place in January 2023

The cycle lane was created in 2021 as part of an experimental traffic control scheme by the Department for Infrastructure (DfI).

Following the incident, DfI said it was “reviewing the layout” of the area, before the safety barriers were erected.

However, after being in place for almost two years, a group representing businesses in the city has warned the barriers are in fact presenting a safety hazard.

The Belfast One Business Improvement District said the barriers have collapsed several times since being put in place, including during high winds in recent days.

In a post to X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, Belfast One said its CEO, Martina Connolly was calling for DfI “to engage regarding the barrier at Castle Place, which has been in place for two years”.

The post added: “This morning, the barrier fell again, posing a risk to both vehicles and pedestrians...and there is yet to be a response from the (DFI) city centre team to lift them back into place.

The safety barrier at Castle Place pictured after it collapsed into the road in recent high winds. PICTURE: BELFAST ONE

“We have written to (DfI) seeking both a resolution and suggesting potential actions. However, we have yet to see an attempt to address this ongoing issue.”

Belfast One has also called for a temporary halt to all non-essential roadworks in the city centre to ease congestion in the run-up to the busy pre-Christmas shopping period.

Ongoing roadworks - including the closure of Durham Street to demolish the Boyne Bridge and resurfacing work on the Sydenham Bypass - have led to traffic chaos throughout the city in recent weeks.

A Department for Infrastructure spokesperson said the “temporary barrier” at Castle Place has been erected “in the interests of public safety while a permanent design for this location is developed”.

“This is checked on a daily basis, however (Monday) morning the on-site check was delayed due to staff resources attending to other emergency work associated with Storm Ashley,” they said.

“The barriers were replaced into position in the early afternoon. We apologise for any inconvenience. The Department will continue to engage with Belfast One Bid to ensure that a satisfactory design solution is taken forward.”

Martina Connolly told the Irish News she was hopeful of a resolution with DfI “soon”.

“Belfast One is requesting a more aesthetically pleasing solution in the short term, while also seeking a clear timeline for the long-term plans,” she said.

“This will not only improve the look of the area for visitors but also show support for the businesses that have invested millions in this part of the city over the recent years.”