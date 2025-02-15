Ryder cup winner sets out plans for redesign of Balmoral Golf Club

Paul McGinley speaks to members at Balmoral Golf Club on Saturday to present his design for a new course. PICTURE COLM LENAGHAN

RYDER Cup winner Paul McGinley has set out his vision to redesign Balmoral Golf Club following a major decision to relocate the south Belfast club.

Giving a presentation to members on Saturday morning, Mr McGinley said he wanted to make a course that was both stunning to look at as well as playable for ordinary members.

First established in 1914, financial problems at the club on the Lisburn Road prompted members last year to endorse a vote to relocate four miles away to a new 149-acre championship on the Ballylesson Road in Drumbo.

The club has now entered into a partnership with the Dublin-based Merrion Property Group - which owns the Down Royal Racecourse and Down Royal Park Golf Course.

It is intended that the Lisburn Road site will now be used to build hundreds of houses.

Addressing club members on Saturday morning, Mr McGinley said the financial problems at Balmoral were a common story for city-based golf clubs.

“I’m very sensitive that this is not an easy decision for all the members,” he said.

“I understand the history of the club, 111 years, is an unbelievable history and when you have some of the greats of the game who have passed through these gates...it’s not easy to up sticks and move down the road.

“I know it’s been a difficult, challenging conversation that you’ve had over the last few years.”

On the financial problems the club was facing, he added: “I can assure you that your situation is not unique at all in urban golf courses, in fact it’s the norm.”

He said another city centre club in Dublin he was working with had the same issues.

The increased speed of the modern game, he said, with golf balls being hit further by young players was leading to health and safety concerns.

He said the difference with Balmoral was the “unbelievable opportunity” to relocate already in place.

“It’s great that the club so far has embraced this, we’re pending planning permission, and the future will unfold in a very positive manner for the club.”

Speaking to the Irish News, the chief executive of Down Royal Racecourse Emma Meehan, said: “Is it difficult? I suppose any move is difficult.

“The problems that have faced Balmoral Golf Club are not unique in terms of golf courses on the island of Ireland after rapid expansion and change in consumer habits.

“The financial difficulties, member contraction and the encroachment of being in an urban area are all real problems.”

“We are very much of the opinion that this move will fix those problems and give them a sustainable business model and sustainable future so there’s a legacy for another 110 years.”

Ms Meehan said things were still very much at the concept stage after “an overwhelmingly positive vote from the membership.”

“Paul wants this to be a member led creation in terms of what they want,” she said.

“Next steps are to engage with the local community. In terms of the current Balmoral golf site, obviously it is our plan to build residential units here, but very much at the core of that will be green space.”

With around 500 members currently enjoying the Lisburn Road site, she said the development would leave a substantial amount of land to be enjoyed by the entire community.

While no exact time frame has been agreed, she said: “The reality is, obviously the members are behind this.

“This is a partnership with Balmoral Golf Club, we have to engage with the community in terms of their needs and wants.”

With the hope to move towards a pre-planning application, Ms Meehan said she was hopeful the plans would receive political and community support.