St Paul's chairperson Caroline Mc Loughlin, and Anto Finnegan's son Conall presenting Kevin Sinfield with St Paul's and MND tops on Tuesday. PICTURE: SEAMUS LOUGHRAN

Belfast welcomed English rugby legend and Motor Neurone Disease campaigner Kevin Sinfield on Tuesday as part of his 7 in 7 in 7 challenge, including a visit to the home club of Anto Finnegan.

Sinfield has raised over £15million since starting out with his fundraising attempts following his teammate Rob Burrow’s MND diagnosis on 2019, and his death in June of this year.

His visit included a stop at St Paul’s GAA club on the Shaw’s Road in west Belfast, the club of former Antrim player and MND campaigner Finnegan, who died in 2021.

Former rugby league player Sinfield has earned worldwide praise and recognition for his efforts with his latest challenge, Running Home for Christmas, having a fundraising target of £777,777.

The week-long challenge started on Sunday, December 1 with Sinfield and the team covering over 50km per day.

The day started at Kingspan Stadium, the home of Ulster Rugby, before taking in the landmarks of Stormont and the Titanic Quarter.

Kevin Sinfield arrives at St Paul's GAA Club on Tuesday. PICTURE: SEAMUS LOUGHRAN (seamus loughran)

The extra mile took place at the Mary Peters track with Dame Mary there on the day to give her support, before Sinfield finished at the George Best statue at Windsor Park.

Sinfield has raised money for six MND charities including the work by the MND Association in Northern Ireland and the Irish MND Association in the Republic of Ireland, with over £300,000 having been raised to date in the first few days of the current challenge.