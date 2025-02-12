Rory McIlroy played golf with Donald Trump before president was sworn in

Rory McIlroy, third left, with US president Donald Trump, second left, in Florida where they played a round of golf in 2017. Picture by Clear Sports/Twitter

Rory McIlroy played golf with President Donald Trump before the inauguration, reversing a vow made after the last time they enjoyed a round.

The Holywood golfer, in 2020, said he would never play a round with Trump again.

McIlroy also reportedly told the media he believes the president is on the PGA Tour side in its continuing efforts to thrash out a deal with the Saudi Arabia-backed LVIV.

He was speaking at a PGA Tour evening at the Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines in California

McIlroy, speaking to the president during the round of golf, claimed Trump may not be a fan of the LIV format.

“I said ‘you’ve hosted their events?’ but he said ‘it doesn’t mean I like it’. I think he’s on the tour’s side,” he said.

McIlroy last played golf with the president in 2017, but said during the early stages of he would not do so again.

The golfer questioned Trump’s leadership in the early months as the virus swept through much of the world.

“I haven’t done it since ... out of choice,” McIlroy said in the interview by golf journalists Lawrence Donegan and John Huggan.

When asked if he would ever do it again, he added: “No, I wouldn’t.”

McIlroy cited Trump’s politicisation ofpandemic, adding: “Like it’s a contest. There’s some stuff that just is terrible.

“It’s not the way a leader should act. There is a bit of diplomacy that you need to show, and I just don’t think he’s showing that, especially in these times.”

However, more recently McIlroy has suggested Trump’s return to the White House could drive forward talks between the PGA and LIV. He even added Elon Musk might be helpful.