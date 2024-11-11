Robbie Williams announces 2025 Croke Park show

Robbie Williams is to perform at Croke Park next summer as part of his newly announced tour.

The ‘Angels’ and former Take That star will play at GAA headquarters on Saturday 23 August.

The singer last performed at the Dublin stadium in 2006.

His return to Croke Park is part of his Robbie Williams Live 2025 tour, which begins next May in Edinburgh.

The tour will then take in London, Manchester and Bath, before heading across Europe with dates in countries including Ireland, France, Germany, Spain, Italy and Sweden.

British rock band Elbow will provide support on the tour.

“This tour is going to be my boldest yet,” Williams said.

“I can’t wait to see you there next year. There will be songs from the movie ‘Better Man’ and some new music too…but more on that soon.”

Tickets for Dublin are priced from €77.25 to €152.25, subject to Ticketmaster service charge, and will go on general sale this Friday 15th November at 10am via ticketmaster.ie