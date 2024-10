The Upper Newtownards Road in Belfast and Castle Road in Antrim have been closed following collisions.

Roads in east Belfast and Antrim remain closed following collisions on Sunday.

Castle Road in Antrim is closed between the junctions with Milltown Road and Maghereagh Road following a crash.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Emergency services are at the scene, and you’re advised to seek an alternative route for your journey at this time.”

Meanwhile, the Upper Newtownards Road at Holywood Arches in east Belfast is closed following an earlier collision, with motorists advised to seek alternative routes.