Northern Ireland

Roads closed after serious crashes in Co Down and Co Fermanagh

Road users are advised to seek alternative routes as delays are expected in the areas

Police are looking for a man who attacked a woman in Dumahoe Park
Diversions are in place with road users advised to seek alternative routes (Niall Carson/PA)
By Caoimhe Quinn McCullough

The Belfast Road in Comber remains closed this morning following a crash on Wednesday night.

Road users are advised to see an alternative route for their journey.

Delays are expected in the area.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “The Belfast Road in Comber remains closed this morning following a serious two-vehicle road traffic collision.

“Diversions are in place however road users are advised to seek alternative routes for their journey as delays are expected in the area.”

Join the Irish News Whatsapp channel

Meanwhile, the Lisnaskea Road in Lisnaskea is likely to remain closed for several hours following a serious road traffic collision this morning.

The Crossgar Road in Ballynahinch has also been closed in both directions following a crash on Wednesday evening.

An electrical pole is also down on the road, causing an obstruction.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative routes for their journey.