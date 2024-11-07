Roads closed after serious crashes in Co Down and Co Fermanagh

Diversions are in place with road users advised to seek alternative routes

The Belfast Road in Comber remains closed this morning following a crash on Wednesday night.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “The Belfast Road in Comber remains closed this morning following a serious two-vehicle road traffic collision.

“Diversions are in place however road users are advised to seek alternative routes for their journey as delays are expected in the area.”

Meanwhile, the Lisnaskea Road in Lisnaskea is likely to remain closed for several hours following a serious road traffic collision this morning.

The Lisnaskea Road in Lisnaskea is currently closed following a serious road traffic collision. The road is likely to remain closed for several hours so please seek an alternative route for your journey. pic.twitter.com/A5xLe085kr — NI Road Policing and Safety (@NIRoadPolicing) November 7, 2024

The Crossgar Road in Ballynahinch has also been closed in both directions following a crash on Wednesday evening.

An electrical pole is also down on the road, causing an obstruction.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative routes for their journey.