Road deaths remain static in Northern Ireland with 58 lives lost in 2024

A total of 58 people have died after crashes this year in Northern Ireland. PICTURE: ROAD TO ZERO

ROAD deaths in Northern Ireland continue to match last year’s total with 58 lives lost so far.

From the same point last year, the figures climbed to 71 deaths including 10 in the Christmas period of December.

It was the highest number in eight years after 74 deaths in 2015.

This month alone, five men have died after crashes - a pedestrian, two drivers, a motorcyclist and a passenger.

The latest update comes as part of the annual campaign for Road Safety Week.

On Tuesday, this included around 800 teenagers from schools in the Lisburn and Castlereagh area attending a Northern Ireland Road Safe Roadshow.

With young people aged 25 and under among the most vulnerable age groups, the hard-hitting show graphically depicts how a night out can end in tragedy and permanent disability.

A spokesperson for the PSNI’s Road Policing Education team commented: “We have no doubt that the road show shocks, perhaps even horrifies, our young audiences.

“We believe that showing realistically just what happens on our roads has an impact on the students who attend.

Students at Banbridge Southern Regional College today had a talk about keeping safe on our roads. They also watched some of the Roadsafe Roadshow.

Many thanks to NIFRS and ABC PCSP for their input.#KeepingPeopleSafe pic.twitter.com/izBbSAHBZH — NI Road Policing and Safety (@NIRoadPolicing) November 20, 2024

“Our hope is that after seeing the roadshow they realise that they are not indestructible; that they are as vulnerable on the roads as the next person and that they must respect the roads and other users.”

The story is told through the eyes of a police officer, paramedic, fire officer, a young man jailed after a crash and another left paralysed.

Jamie, aged 21, was driving when he was killed in a single vehicle crash.

Jamie’s Mother says: "I will never forget him saying goodbye. See you later son, love you.”

“Same back Mum.”

"If I could stop one family going through this hell I would do it.”#RoadSafetyWeek pic.twitter.com/42Gb2Zcavy — roadtozero (@roadtozero) November 20, 2024





The spokesperon added: “One of the hardest parts of any police officer’s job is breaking the news of the death or injury of a loved one to relatives.

“It is especially heart-breaking when that news is of a young person whose whole life lay ahead. Most traffic collisions could have been avoided and we hope that the road show will help young people realise the consequences of their actions.”