Residents threatened by man with knife in their home during overnight burglary

A burglar threatened the occupants of a house with a knife when they disturbed him in the early hours of the morning.

The incident happened just before 3am in The Fairways area of Newcastle in Co Down on Thursday, October 31.

The residents of the house became aware that an intruder was inside and a physical altercation took place between the suspect and one of the residents.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “The occupants followed him outside, and a physical struggle between one of them and the suspect ensued, during which the suspect threatened to stab the resident with a knife.

“The intruder was then reported to have fled the property on foot. It is believed he has travelled towards the Burrendale Park Close area of the town.

“The suspect has been described as being aged between 20 and 30, approximately 5 ft 11 ins in height, clean shaven, and was said to have spoken with a Belfast accent.”