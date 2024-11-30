Two suspicious explosive devices thrown at homes in a Co Antrim town caused loud explosions in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police officers sent to the scene discovered the remnants of the devices outside two properties on Carnany Drive in Ballymoney.

Residents of the estate reported hearing the loud explosions shortly after 2am.

“Officers attended and discovered the remnants of two suspicious devices which had been thrown at two properties and exploded causing significant damage,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

“This security alert was in a busy residential area and could have caused serious injury or even worse. We would like to thank residents for their understanding and patience as we conducted our investigations.” An investigation is continuing.