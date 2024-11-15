Resident escapes following arson attack on caravan in Co Down

Detectives investigating arson attack in Co Down

A resident of a caravan seriously damaged in an arson attack was left badly shaken following the early morning torching of a car parked nearby.

The car was set alight but the fire quickly spread to the occupied caravan following the attack at 1.15am on Thursday on the Manse Road close to Crossgar in Co Down.

Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses. Extensive damage was caused to the caravan.

The resident was not injured but was left badly shaken, the PSNI said, adding detectives are seeking dash-cam, mobile or CCTV footage.