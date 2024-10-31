‘Repulsive’ banner opposing Irish language school in east Belfast removed

The banner which appeared at the site of the planned Irish language primary school at Montgomery Road in east Belfast. PICTURE: MOORE HOLMES/FACEBOOK

A banner at the site of a planned Irish language primary school in east Belfast calling for it to be relocated to where it is “wanted” has been condemned as “repulsive”.

The banner was placed on a fence at Montgomery Road, where plans have been approved to build a new temporary building for Irish language school, Scoil na Seolta.

The school is set to open later this year but has been opposed by some in the area.

The banner - which has since been removed - stated: “Relocate Irish school to where it is needed; relocate Irish school to where it is wanted.”

Concerns about the school were raised earlier this year at a meeting of the ‘Clonduff Concerned Residents’ group.

Anonymous leaflets were also posted to homes in the area, asking “Do you want an Irish language school in your area?”.

In September it emerged that the Loyalist Communities Council, which represents the views of the UVF and UDA, had advised Stormont DUP education minister Paul Givan that the proposal to build the school should be scrapped during a meeting.

Alliance Party leader and East Belfast MLA Naomi Long condemned the banner’s appearance.

“The level of interest in the preschool Naíscoil na Seolta is evidence that it is wanted and welcome and no one has the right to demand they move,” she said.

“It’s hard to imagine how fragile an adult’s sense of identity must be if it is threatened by bilingual toddlers playing in a sand tray or learning to count to ten.”

Alliance Lisnasharragh councillor Michael Long said: “Those behind this are not representative of people in East Belfast, who will rightly find it repulsive and I’d utterly condemn those who put it up.

“Alliance representatives have been in contact with the PSNI and have urged anyone with any information to contact them too. Children have a right to go to school without fear or intimidation.”

In a Facebook post, east Belfast loyalist activist Moore Holmes said the banner was a “clear and unambiguous message on behalf of concerned local residents”.

“This site has always been the most bizarre and inappropriate location for an Irish Language School,” he wrote.

“If the local demographic and the political sensitivities around Gaelic language wasn’t enough to sway you, then the mishandling of community engagement, the commercial and industrial nature of the site alongside the disingenuous misrepresentation of community attitudes before Belfast City Council by the organisers would be enough to do it. Relocate.”

The PSNI has been contacted for comment.