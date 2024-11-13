Republican Thomas Ashe Mellon charged with breaches of counter-terrorism legislation

Leading Derry dissident republican Thomas Ashe Mellon has appeared at Derry Magistrate’s Court charged with breaches of the counter-terrorism legislation.

Mellon (48) of Rathmor Road in Derry faced three charges of breaching the legislation.

He was charged with failing to notify police about a bank account on March 9.

Mellon also faced two similar charges that were said to have occurred on July 18 2019.

A prosecutor told the court that they would require four weeks to provide an update on the case.

Defence solicitor Conor McGurk said there would be no objection to that course of action.

The case was adjourned until December 11.