Reports of ‘traffic spike’ amid demand from viewers wanting to watch new TV series on Jean McConville’s disappearance

'Say Nothing,' a new drama exploring the legacy of Jean McConville''s murder. PICTURE: DISNEY+

Massive demand to watch a new Disney+ television show based on one of the most notorious episodes of the Troubles appears to have caused issues on the streaming service.

There were reports that viewers of ‘Say Nothing’ were unable to watch the series for a time after it went live on the site on Thursday.

Starring Belfast-born Lola Petticrew, the nine-part show is based on the best-selling book of the same name by Patrick Radden Keefe.

The show spans four decades to follow various IRA members suspected of involvement in Jean McConville’s abduction and murder.

The Belfast mother-of-ten was abducted and killed by the IRA in 1972, with her body remaining undiscovered for 30 years.

All nine episodes of the show, described as “a gripping story of murder and memory”, were due to be available to watch from Thursday.

But some viewers reported issues, including one man who told The Irish News of how he was faced with a ‘code 41′ error throughout the day when he tried to watch the show.

It is understood that the error appears when the system has been overloaded due to a traffic spike - too many people wanting to watch the show at the same time.

He said he had tried to view the series numerous times throughout the day, but it said on the screen: “Sorry the content is unavailable”.

Another message said: “The requested media is not available. Please try again. If you continue to have problems, please contact Disney+ subscription support (error code 41)”.

A spokeswoman for Disney+ said: “All episodes of the series are streaming now on Disney+ and are live and active on the platform”.

She said the system had not crashed, but when asked questions about the issues faced by viewers, there has been response.

It came as an organisation that offers support to those impacted by the Troubles said the drama would be “difficult” for the families of the Disappeared.

In a statement, the Wave Trauma Centre said: “As the drama series Say Nothing airs tonight our thoughts are with the families of the Disappeared especially those of Jean McConville, Seamus Wright, Kevin McKee and Joe Lynskey.

“The deep trauma that these families suffered has not diminished over the years and anything that causes them to have to revisit those terrible events is going to be very difficult for them.”