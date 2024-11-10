Remembrance Sunday: Michelle O‘Neill’s message on wreath to ‘remember all lives lost’ in war

First Minister Michelle O’Neill will today lay a laurel wreath at Belfast City Hall as part of today’s Remembrance Sunday event to remember " all lives lost in the horror of war and conflict - past and present".

Ms O’Neill will become the first senior Sinn Féin figure to take part in an official Remembrance Sunday ceremony and will do so amid criticism from relatives of people killed by the British state forces and loyalists.

The message on the wreath to be laid by Ms O’Neill reads:

*As First Minister I wish to take our society beyond old limits, to build-bridges, and to a shared future together.

“Today I remember all lives lost in the horror of war and conflict - past and present.”

In a statement released on social media this morning, Sinn Féin’s leader in the north said she is "committed to representing everyone equally“.

“Through my words and actions, I will honour that commitment,” the statement said.

“Today, I will attend the Remembrance event at Belfast City Hall to remember the tens of thousands of people from across our island who lost their lives in the First World War and in subsequent conflicts.

“We each have our own identity, experiences, and perspectives.

“As an Irish republican who believes in a united Ireland, I have my own perspective also.

“As we move towards a better future I am committed as First Minister to moving beyond old limits and building bridges.

“It is through understanding and respect for our differences that we can build a stronger, respectful, and united society.

“I will never shy away from my responsibility to take decisions - no matter how personally challenging - that will help build a new Ireland, defined by inclusion and respect for all traditions.”

More than 100 close relatives of IRA members and civilians killed during the Troubles have signed a statement criticising the decision to attend today’s event.

Earlier this week, more than 100 relatives of people who died in incidents that claimed more than 60 lives in Co Tyrone signed a statement voicing their “devastation” at the plan by the Sinn Féin vice-president to honour Britain’s war dead.

The statement was circulated around the county earlier this week by a relative of a loyalist murder victim and later endorsed by dozens of other bereaved loved ones.

Ms O’Neill will be joined by DUP Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly at the event where she will lay a wreath.