Remembering Tom Donohoe: A legacy of love, grace and courage

For the children of Silverhill Manor on the outskirts of Enniskillen, a highlight of the Christmas season was when Tom Donohoe donned his Santa suit, mounted his ride-on lawnmower and drove past each home scattering sweets and a sprinkling of magic with the help of his trusty elf, his son Ryan.

He was the heart and soul of the neighbourhood. As well as the joy he spread at Christmas, he would always be on hand to cut lawns, power wash patios or clean gutters.

Everyone loved seeing Tom and his energy, humour and zest for life made him friends everywhere he went.

The shock was all the greater, therefore, when he learned in 2019 that he had pulmonary fibrosis and would only have a few more years to live.

Tom, only in his mid-40s, had been suffering from a persistent cough and tried different treatments before being referred to a specialist.

A biopsy revealed he had scarring on the lungs from pulmonary fibrosis and that there was sadly no cure for the condition.

The only slim hope was to undergo a lung transplant, and Tom would spend 12 months waiting in vain for the call that identified a donor.

The disease would steal his career, upend his family and social life and ultimately take his life.

However, Tom met it the same way he had every challenge – with dignity and incredible courage.

When asked how he was, he would invariably respond “I’m the best. I’m grand”.

And both he and his wife Clare were determined that their experience would help others facing a similar ordeal.

Tom and Clare Donohoe

Tom was instrumental in identifying a property at the Lough Erne Golf Resort, ‘Inis Ceithleann Retreat’, where the charity Pulmonary Fibrosis NI could offer patients and carers a beautiful space to rest and make precious memories with families.

And he was never prouder than when his wife Clare, along with Janet Bamford, another relative of a pulmonary fibrosis sufferer and local artist Kevin McHugh, launched Pete the Puffling’s Brave Adventure in June this year.

The world’s first children’s book dealing with the condition, it is already being introduced in schools in Ireland and around the world to help raise awareness and understanding.

Clare Donohoe is co-author of a children's book aiming to increase understanding and awareness of pulmonary fibrosis

Thomas Joseph Donohoe grew up in Teemore, Co Fermanagh, a son to Eugene and Mary and brother to Jennifer and the late Gerald,

He was a pupil at St Mary’s PS, Teemore and St Aidan’s in Derrylin, but school was not for him – he loved driving machines and went straight into the world of work, being employed down the years by Quinn’s Cement, Gerry McManus Plant Hire and Balcas Timber.

His funeral at St Macartan’s Cathedral heard how he treasured his connections with people. Once you were a friend, you were a friend for life - particularly if you shared a tipple with him in The Crows Nest in Ballyconnell or in JT Ryan’s.

“To Clare, Tom was her life and love. He was a true gentleman who made time for and prioritised his family despite the fears he had about where this disease would lead. He was their protector and provider.

“To Hannah and Ryan he was the best dad in the world and he was always there for them. He was a carer, he was a mentor and their hero; a true warrior.”

Tom and Clare Donohoe with their children Hannah and Ryan

Tom enjoyed watching sport, especially snooker and boxing, and in recent years had developed a passion for boating on Lough Erne.

The names of his boats – ‘No worries’ and, latterly, ‘Take it Easy’ – summed up his outlook on life.

During his illness the waters were also a place of calm and escape for the whole family at such a worrying time.

Tom Donohoe

Tom finally lost his battle on September 1, surrounded by his loving family, at the South West Acute Hospital. He was 49.

The tribute at his funeral said he bore the burden of his struggles “with grace, dignity and courage, showing incredible strength and resilience despite the huge impact it had on his quality of life.”

“Tom Donohoe could not promise his family sunshine everyday, but he could and did promise to stand beside them, no matter how hard it rained. This is a testament to the man that he was.

“He will forever remain in their hearts.”

