Remembering Pat Donaghy: ‘A true giant of Tyrone and United States life’

Pat Donaghy, described as “a visionary whose life embodied the pursuit of the American dream”, arrived in New York in 1959 at the age of 18 with just a suitcase and $11 in his pocket.

One of 15 children born to Patrick and Alice Donaghy of Tremoge near Carrickmore, Co Tyrone, he was very close to his family but followed his sisters across the Atlantic in search of opportunities denied at home.

With some carpentry and drawing skills, and unshakeable determination, he found work in the construction industry and gained experience managing sales and operations.

His entrepreneurial spirit then led him to co-found Structure Tone in 1971.

He and business partner Lew Marino would go on to build the interior renovation firm into one of the biggest names in the construction industry, working on projects including the restoration of Pat’s beloved St Patrick’s Cathedral on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan.

Today it is the flagship company of the STO Building Group, which employs almost 5,000 people in more than 50 offices around the world and has annual revenues of over $12 billion.

His children and grandchildren have carried on his vision and legacy at the firm, with his son Jim currently serving as the executive chairman.

Outside construction, Pat was a “man of extraordinary generosity”, championing many causes including the Boy Scouts, Red Cross and Make-A-Wish.

He also played a role in the peace process, supporting efforts by George Mitchell and the Clinton administration in the lead-up to the Good friday Agreement.

His support for Irish causes over many decades was recognised with an award from President Bill Clinton as one of the top 100 Irish-Americans.

Among tributes, Friends of Sinn Féin said he would be remembered as a “proud Irish patriot who stood on the side of peace, justice and Irish unity”.

Former Sinn Féin president Gerry Adams said he became one of the group’s main supporters when it was established in 1995 and was involved in inaugurating its annual dinner in New York.

“I always found Pat to be a warm, friendly and unassuming patriot. Despite his huge success in the construction industry, he was grounded in the traditions and generous core values of his parents and his native place. I am honoured to have been his friend and to have enjoyed his company.”

Tyrone GAA also paid tribute to “one of the true giants of 20th and 21st century Tyrone and United States life”.

“Over the decades many thousands of Tyrone and other Irish emigrants were gifted with Pat’s generous support, guidance, and helping hand,” it said.

Pat Donaghy died aged 83 on November 25.

His funeral notice said: “A dedicated businessman, compassionate philanthropist, and beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle, brother, and friend, Pat touched countless lives with his wisdom, generosity, and unwavering determination.”

He is survived by his wife Mary, six children, grandchildren, and siblings Phil, Cel, Eileen, Teresa, Kieran and Collette.

