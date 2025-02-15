Remembering Jim Montgomery: ‘Gentleman Jim’ was a politician for all

Tributes have come from across the community for former Antrim mayor Jim Montgomery following his sudden death last week.

‘Gentleman Jim’, who was elected unopposed as chair of the South Antrim Ulster Unionist association just a few days earlier, has been described as “truly a man of the people”.

His funeral took place on what would have been his 54th birthday at High Street Presbyterian Church in Antrim, due to fire damage at All Saints church in the town.

Dr Stephen McBride, vicar of All Saints’ Church of Ireland, said he was respected by everyone and disrespected no-one, taking to heart the advice of his parents that “if you didn’t have anything good to say, don’t say anything”.

“Probably the greatest compliment we can pay to him is that much of what he did in his political life, very few of us know - because he didn’t do it for show. He did it because he cared.”

A Service of Thanksgiving for Jim Montgomery's life was held in High Street Presbyterian Church in Antrim. Picture: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

Jim was the youngest of five boys born to Jack and Maude Montgomery, who had moved from Omagh to the rapidly growing town of Antrim in the 1960s.

After school he joined the civil service, progressing to become head of pensions for the Police Authority.

He also earned a degree in politics from the Open University and was co-opted onto Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council in 2015, representing the Antrim ward.

He served as mayor during 2020/21 at the height of the Covid pandemic but still managed to fulfil many function and raise money for charities.

He failed to be re-elected in 2023 but was involved in Robin Swann’s successful Westminster election campaign last year.

Former mayor Jim Montgomery and former deputy mayor Noreen McClelland

Away from politics Jim was a big fan of musicals, having seen The Phantom of the Opera more than a dozen times and travelling regularly to London’s West End.

He was also a dedicated follower of Liverpool FC.

UUP leader Mike Nesbitt said: “Jim was an extremely popular individual because he was fair, selfless and empathetic. It was always reassuring to see Jim in the room because whatever the occasion you could be assured common sense would prevail.”

South Antrim MLA Steve Aiken also told the assembly how his “immense empathy and compassion” were demonstrated during the Covid period.

“Working within the restrictions, he reached out to all the most vulnerable members of our community, using his office to support those most in need, using his voice for the benefit of all.

“Jim was a local politician for everyone.”

Jim Montgomery died suddenly at home on February 3. He is survived by his brothers Stephen, Nigel and Gordon and family circle.

