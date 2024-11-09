Remembering Jim Hamilton: Councillor of determination and conviction

Jim Hamilton served the people of south Tyrone as an Ulster Unionist councillor for more than a quarter of a century.

During those years on Dungannon District Council and later Dungannon & South Tyrone Borough Council, he was chairman and mayor on three occasions, including when it became the first local authority in Northern Ireland to enter into power-sharing between unionists and nationalists.

This was a something that his funeral heard demanded “perseverance, tact and diplomacy”.

Originally from Glencrew near Aughnacloy, he was first elected a councillor in 1989, and his party said he served the people with “great determination and conviction”.

At his funeral at Crilly Parish Church, Aughnacloy, retired Methodist minister Ken Robinson said he worked hard for everyone.

“He was a well-known figure locally and he was regarded by all as a man who was approachable, who heard what you were saying and who worked for all people, irrespective of their politics.

“We give thanks to God for this amazing, energetic man who gave so much to many.”

Outside politics, Mr Hamilton ran an insurance business in Aughnacloy and was also involved for many years in the popular Aughnacloy Summer Festival.

He also enjoyed time in the family caravan on the north coast as well as breaks to the west of Ireland or Donegal.

“Wherever he went, his eyes were wide open. He noticed. He asked questions,” Rev Robinson said.

“He engaged with people, all with a view to relaxing and enjoying the view but also in the hope that he might discover something he might bring back here in order to benefit the folk of Aughnacloy.”

Mr Hamilton, who lived in Dollingstown, died on October 28. He is survived by his wife Jean, children Janice, Sharon and Carole.

