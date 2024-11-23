Remembering Jacqueline Conlon: Leaving a legacy of love and faith in the hearts of her family

Jacqueline Conlon’s career as a videographer began when her father Brendan received two video cameras one day as part payment for a greyhound.

From a young age she had been involved in the family’s greyhound business, answering phone calls, preparing meals and greeting breeders, trainers and buyers with the warmth and hospitality that would become one of her trademarks.

Showing an aptitude for organisation, dedication and hard work, she also worked part-time after school in Hugh Cahill’s shoe shop on Hill Street, Newry, before her first full-time job in the office of Dunnes Stores on Hill Street.

However, her entrepreneurial spirit led her to take a bold step of striking out her own in the mid-1980s to start a business as a videographer.

Jacqueline quickly became renowned for her wedding videos, a craft she approached with meticulous attention to detail and commitment to high-quality production.

She was a member of the Videographers Association of Northern Ireland and her reputation for creating beautiful, lasting memories for couples across the region grew over the years.

Jacqueline Conlon was a respected videographer

The eldest and only daughter among six children of Brendan and the late Anna Matthews, Jacqueline was born in Newry in 1964 and had a deep sense of loyalty to her family and roots all her life.

Her brothers often affectionately referred to her as a second mother — always looking out for them and offering guidance.

It was while working in Dunnes that Jacqueline first met Peter Conlon and they married on her birthday in May 1990 at Sacred Heart Church, Cloughoge.

They created a life on the Maphoner Road that was filled with love and a deep connection to their community.

As a mother to Clare, Niall and Sean, Jacqueline’s devotion was unwavering.

Whether it was driving them to Irish dancing, speech and drama or Gaelic football and soccer matches, she was always showing them what it meant to work hard, show kindness, and remain true to oneself.

A lifelong pioneer, her life was also deeply shaped by faith. Prayers were always a part of her routine and she was an active member of her parish, serving on the finance council and supporting the work of St Vincent de Paul, and as a governor of local schools.

A successful ‘Night at the Races’ fundraiser for Mullaghbawn Graveyard was also testament to her organisational skills and dedication to community service.

When illness struck Jacqueline in May 2022, she faced it with the same grace, strength and resilience that had defined her life.

Just two weeks after major surgery that year, she attended a memorable Armagh v Galway game in Croke Park. From then on, she enjoyed concerts, matches and social events and visited family, neighbours and many friends.

She made a bucket list with a very close friend, and they worked their way though it right to the very end.

She was also proud to attend Armagh’s recent All-Ireland banquet celebrations at the Carrickdale Hotel supporting her son Sean, a young member of the panel.

As we remember Jacqueline today, we reflect on her bubbly personality, her energy, her ability to get things done, someone who was always on the go and of course a lady who had a wonderful sense of style and glamour.

Her commitment to her family, her work, and her community was evident in everything she did.

While we grieve her loss, we also celebrate her life and the impact she had on everyone who knew her.

Jacqueline’s memory will live on in the hearts of her family, her friends, and her community.

Her love for Peter, her children, and her extended family will continue to guide them as they navigate life without her.

Jacqueline’s month’s mind Mass will be celebrated on Friday November 29 at 7.30pm in St Mary’s Church, Mullaghbawn.

