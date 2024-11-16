Remembering Fr Myles Kavanagh: A proud legacy in north Belfast and beyond

Our brother Fr Myles Kavanagh, a Dubliner and member of the Passionist congegration, spent most of his priestly life ministering in and around north Belfast, although his outreach was felt way beyond this island.

He founded the Flax Trust in 1977. Passing the derelict Brookfield Mill on the Crumlin Road in his parish of Holy Cross almost daily, he thought that with investment the site could be used to help the people of the local area from both sides of the religious divide.

Gathering a group of movers and shakers with fellow trustees Maura Lundy, John Patterson and Sr Mary Turley, they turned the 150,000 sq ft Brookfield Mill into the largest and strongest community economic development project in Northern Ireland, providing training, education, an arts centre, art gallery, theatre, dance studio, meals on wheels, and a small business incubation project on the site.

This led to the building of a local shopping mall, a supermarket, healthcare centre, pharmacy, florist shop and a bar and restaurant.

In the late 1980s, in a joint venture with Bombardier Aerospace, he developed the derelict Belfast Co-Operative department store into a 180,000 sq ft ‘neutral’ city centre block.

Interpoint, on York Street, housed the Patten policing commission, the Criminal Justice Review, the Novatech initiative which developed new technology-based ventures, the Department of Culture, Arts and Leisure, and the Ulster Community Investment Trust, now known as Community Finance Ireland.

The new Ulster University campus in Belfast city centre is now a Flax Trust dream come true on the original site of its Interpoint building.

In 1982 Fr Myles and Sr Mary Turley went to the USA and with help from Irish America, the Flax Trust/America was born.

His vision for a better social and economic future for the local area also had him founding Ardoyne Association, impacting all sections of public and community life, and the Flax Trust Housing Association to provide a high standard housing in an area which was overcrowded and using pre and post-war stock.

As chairman he oversaw the building of sheltered accommodation for the elderly and accommodation for homeless youth, with training and life skills as part of this project.

The School of Social Enterprises in Ireland, a Flax Trust/Ulster University alliance, continues to be devoted exclusively to leadership, management and business development for the social economy sector.

In 2013 the Flax Trust Arts project was set up, providing opportunities for all schools in north Belfast from both sides of the divide to compete for music bursaries in Christmas concerts in Belfast City Hall, in addition to music bursaries for Queen’s University, City of Belfast Youth Orchestra and Camerata Ireland.

Many concerts were performed in Holy Cross Church in north Belfast and musical shows saw proceeds going to nominated charities.

Holy Cross Church, Ardoyne

In 2016 the Education Task Group was set up to develop a vision for education in north Belfast and the Houben Centre for cross-community, personal development, community leadership and inter-community understanding.

In recent years the ABC Trust was established – a ‘shared’ community education, health, leisure and arts centre.

The Flax Trust continues to change lives in north Belfast and beyond.

Although sad to bid him farewell, we are proud of the great legacy Fr Myles has left behind.

May his good soul rest in peace.

Fr John Friel and Flax Trust

