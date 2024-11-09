Remembering Fr John Bradley: Pastor, distinguished historian, servant of the people

Just when someone thought they were not remembered, had not been noticed, were not important, he called them by their name, asked about their named children, were they in the same job and so on.

He always seemed to surprise people with his alertness and memory, conferring a glow of self-worth and belonging to whatever company he encountered.

Irrespective of what parish Fr John Bradley served in the Armagh Archdiocese, from the 1950s into the noughties, the approach to his mission never changed.

A trained historian and publisher, he naturally sought to study his adopted area in his quest to find the ‘big picture’, the historical background, aspirations and creativity of the parishioners there.

From that vantage, he saw himself as a servant, that he would use his many gifts and his industry for the good of all.

Few pastors have had such a handle on their flock, where word and deed rhymed so gallantly. It was often said by parishioners that behind the undoubted intellect and vision was a humble, kind and compassionate man of great warmth, who had time for everybody.

John Bradley, son of Edward and Sarah Bradley, was born on a small farm in Aughrim, Magherafelt, Co Derry in 1929 and attended St Patricks College, Armagh, before studying for the priesthood at St Patrick’s Seminary, Maynooth.

Ordained in 1956, over the next half century he would serve as supply to Cloghogue, as curate in Clonfeacle (Moy, Blackwatertown), Togher, Portadown and Carrickmore, as parish priest of Lower Killeavey (Bessbrook) from 1985-2005, and finally as a retired priest in Dungannon.

When appointed to Bessbrook he naturally investigated the history of the Richardsons, how this Quaker family founded and sustained their linen empire, and discovering for himself the religious, economic and educational realities involved.

His article on the subject asserted that they favoured tenants’ rights and stood up to ‘the hotheads and militants of the day’, who were prepared to go to extremes to oppose the 1912 Home Rule Bill. The Richardsons were positive toward the Catholic population in their religious and educational needs, despite tensions and misunderstandings on both sides.

John served for 10 years as president of Cumann Seanchas Ard Mhacha, the celebrated Armagh Diocesan Historical Journal founded by Tomás Ó Fiaich and others in 1953 and edited for 25 years by Mgr Raymond Murray.

His contribution over 40 years is enormous, with other articles including Bernard Murphy of Termonmaguirk 1832-1897, Canon Charles Quin and the Bessborough Commission, Archbishop McGettigan – The Catholic Bishops of Ireland and the Irish Land Bill 1881, A Maynooth Song, St Patrick and Armagh: Towns in Missouri, The Irish Barn Church, The Donn Byrne Story, and a special feature on his former parish of Togher, Co Louth, marking the 150th anniversary of the founding of the church.

It will be noticed that these articles relate to parishes in which he served.

His contribution also included a comprehensive obituary in 2006 in memory of his life-long friend and former classmate Mgr Denis Faul, former parish priest of Carrickmore.

Fr John Bradley

In his younger days in Portadown, John was known for founding and sustaining the St Mary’s Youth Club and for formally welcoming the Jesuit order to the town and getting them their house in Churchill Park.

Among the outstanding projects in his Bessbrook years was his leading role from 2001 in the major extension and development of St Paul’s High School, eventually involving a £17m grant from the Department of Education and creating modern educational facilities for 1,550 pupils from the vast catchment area.

He also realised the consecration of the new chapel of the Good Shepherd in Cloughreagh and the centenary celebrations of the Mercy convent and school in Maghernahely, both carried out by Cardinal Ó Fiaich.

Following his retirement in 2005 he went to live in Killymeal Road, Dungannon, where he continued to write and publish.

Former parishioners from all over travelled to his Requiem Mass in the Church our Lady of the Assumption, Magherafelt on October 27.

The chief concelebrant was Fr Eugene O Neill from Camlough and included clergy from across the archdiocese. Interment followed in the Cemetery of St John, Milltown.

Fr John is predeceased by brothers Francis, Eddie and Mary Ellen, and survived and deeply regretted by his sisters Rose, Sr Margaret and Annie, his nieces and nephews and the extended Bradley family.

Peter Makem

