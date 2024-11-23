Remembering Eugene Barkey: The last true character of ancient Corraghy

“We live in the shelter of each other” was the creed of the Blasket Islanders.

The small townland of Corraghy, nestled in the depths of south Fermanagh, preserves the desolate but tranquil quality of that creed in what is still part of traditional rural Ireland.

Eugene Barkey was born there in 1951 in a small, nondescript thatched house. He was the seventh of eight children whose selfless and devoted parents were Bob and Mary.

Corraghy and the surrounding townlands at that time comprised a rich tapestry of tiny farms with tiny fields, not to mention rushes, ridges and red-roofed outhouses.

Corraghy was also a densely populated place. It contained real characters -more compelling and complex characters than you would find in any Disney movie. Every one of these characters contributed something to the kaleidoscope of local life.

The Barkeys were friendly, neighbourly and honest people on all fronts who had a small roadside farm from which they derived great satisfaction.

According to an old Finnish proverb, “Happiness is a place between scarcity and abundance”. The local people made the best of the things that they had – small things then, which are big things now – as the seasons passed.

Eugene went to both the old and new Corranny schools. He got a job with the Forestry Service and then worked in construction in Belfast.

He was only 18 when his father died suddenly. The death made a deep and lasting impact on the entire family. But as the poet Patrick Kavanagh reminds us, "The important thing is to go on“.

By now, all of his siblings had departed from home to new pastures (some of them exiled to the big industrial cities in England), so Eugene stayed with his saintly mother, and looked after the essential and continual work of everyday farm life.

No matter how problematic the work was, he had his own highly individual way of doing it. For the most part he liked the slowness of country life, along with getting his dinner in the middle of the day.

Eugene had always a strong presence. He shared wholeheartedly in all the joys of the family coming to visit, in births and in marriages. You could also depend on him to be there in the sad times, when things weren’t always plain sailing.

Outside the Barkey homestead in Corraghy, the blue Dexta tractor now sits unmanned

A quintessential dawdler, he got himself a moped and then a tractor in which to get around and get the messages in Corranny and Dernawilt. Eventually he got a little car.

After the passing of his mother in 2003, Eugene was bereft. In situations like this, Leonard Cohen gives us sage advice in his masterpiece “Anthem”:

Ring the bells that still can ring,

Forget your perfect offering;

There is a crack in everything:

That’s how the light gets in.

Eugene recovered. By lucky chance, at Treanor’s Bar in Fermanagh Street in Clones, Eugene met Dympna McManus. She became his great friend. Their mutual love of music and dancing brought some zest into their lives. They had some good times, and were ideal companions for one another.

As Eugene began to need more medical attention, he moved to the Fold in Lisnaskea. Here he was comfortable, and here he formed new friendships.

He had a varied assortment of acquaintances. He was characterized by his white hair, combed back and up, by his bright blue eyes, and by his fertile vocabulary. Eugene’s memorable one-liners were his greatest asset.

Eugene had a simple and genuinely spiritual faith. When he lived in the Fold, he attended Mass most days.

As his visits to hospital became both more frequent and more challenging, Eugene felt himself struggling. Eventually he went into Gortacharn Nursing Home in Lisnaskea. His spirit remained unbroken.

After surviving for a long time, in defiance of medical and scientific norms, Eugene died peacefully in hospital, on the night when the clocks went back, with rosary beads in his hands.

Eugene Barkey’s passing was unnoticed by the wider world. He was neither rich nor powerful. He never held any high office, and his name probably never appeared in a newspaper.

He had little interest in material things, or in modern technology, but to his family, friends and neighbours and to those who knew him, he was a man like no other, a farmer like no other, a character like no other, and in fact the last real character from the ancient little world of Corraghy.

Some wise philosopher once said, “Heaven and earth are only a few feet apart”. Outside the Barkey homestead now in Corraghy, the blue Dexta tractor sits unmanned along with long-obsolete items of farm equipment. Some things are permanent, and some are not.

Heaven was all around Corraghy. The place had a stillness all of its own in the world, and it warms our hearts when we remember that Eugene is probably closer, now and for ever more, to his family than he ever was before. What a blessing.

Under a cloudless sky, and amidst an ocean of emotionally rich memories, his coffin manoeuvred its way to its final resting place in the family plot in the sloping Aghadrumsee graveyard.

It was carried by three sets of pairs, and followed by the many people in whose lives Eugene had played a substantial part.

Once the ropes were in position, the command came, “Take the weight”, and in due fashion Eugene was lowered deeper and deeper into the earth. I was struck by the thought that the Blasket Island creed made a lot of sense.

Rest in peace, Eugene.

Marius Mulligan

