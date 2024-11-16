Remembering Christopher Oldcroft: ‘Thank you for being our son, our friend. You’ll be in our hearts and minds forever'

WHEN Charlie and Mabel Oldcroft told customers this week that they would not be reopening The Moorings restaurant in Co Fermanagh, there was an outpouring of support on social media.

The couple had suffered the sudden loss of their 35-year-old son Christopher three months ago and explained that it would simply not be possible to continue without him.

As well as being their “wonderful and talented” middle child, Christopher had been head chef of the restaurant in Bellanaleck and the driving force behind its development from 2017.

With his talents in the kitchen and his parents welcoming guests at front of house, The Moorings was named best casual dining restaurant in Fermanagh for three years running and the overall winner in Northern Ireland in 2019.

Christopher had been interested in cooking from his childhood growing up in Coleraine, going from part-time work washing dishes and preparing desserts in the Silver Sands cafe in Portrush to honing his craft in some of the leading kitchens on the north coast.

Family members joined him in his studies in catering and when the chance came to open their own restaurant in his father’s native Fermanagh, they took the plunge.

Christopher was a confident presence in the busy kitchen and determined to make the business a success.

Friends and customers have recalled his warm, mischievous smile and gentlemanly conduct, a character who made an impression on anyone he met.

Outside work he was also a devoted dad to nine-year-old Jaxon, and continued to live at home with his family.

They had all enjoyed a very proud day together on August 10 this year, when sister Nicola celebrated her wedding.

Christopher Oldcroft with his sister Nicola and brother Adam. Christopher would tragically die in his sleep hours later

However, the next morning they woke to find that Christopher had died in his sleep after a suspected seizure, a heartache that his father wrote he “cannot either describe or understand”.

“If you have children give them the biggest hug, and if you love someone, tell them, often. Tomorrow isn’t promised,” he said.

In their Facebook post this week, the family confirmed their decision not to reopen The Moorings after an “amazing and incredible seven and a half years”.

Paying tribute to customers and all those who helped with the venture, they also took the opportunity to publicly thank Christoper, who they “love and miss every day”.

“Thank you for being our son, our friend and for taking us on this wonderful journey. You’ll be in our hearts and minds forever.”

Christopher Oldcroft died on August 11 and is survived and sadly missed by his parents Charlie and Mable, son Jaxon, siblings Nicola and Adam and grandparents Charlie and Ethel.

