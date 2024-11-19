Relatives of loyalist victims call for inquests to be reinstated

Relatives of people killed by a loyalist gang believed to include members of the UDR have called for their inquests to be reinstated.

The call comes as campaigners produced a dossier detailing the links between multiple murders across Mid Ulster around 30 years ago.

Members of the UDR are suspected of involvement in a series of sectarian attacks across the district in the late 80s and early 90’s.

While the killings were claimed by the UVF, it is believed members of the 8th battalion, which had bases in Cookstown, Dungannon and Aughnacloy, were involved.

A dssier highlighting the role of the UDR in east Tyrone was recently published. PICTURE COLM LENAGHAN

In August last year attorney general Brenda King ordered new inquests into five murders, including those of Thomas Armstrong (52), who was killed during a loyalist gun attack at Boyle’s Bar in Cappagh on in March 1991, which also claimed the life of IRA member Dwayne O’Donnell (17).

Inquests have since been granted in the cases of two other republicans, Malcolm Nugent (20) and John Quinn (23), who also lost their lives in the attack.

The other victims to be granted inquests include Phelim McNally (28), who was shot dead in Ballinderry, Co Tyrone, in November 1988, Sinn Féin member Tommy Casey (57), who was killed near Cookstown in October 1990 and former republican prisoner Sean Anderson who was killed in Pomeroy in October 1991.

However, the introduction of the British government’s Legacy Act in May ended all inquests and civil cases.

While the Westminster government has committed to “proposing new measures which allow for previously halted inquests to proceed” it is not clear if this includes inquests granted but not started before the deadline.

A Historical Enquiries Team report into the murder of Dwayne O’Donnell, confirms that in December 1991 three part-time members of the UDR were among four suspects arrested.

A fourth man, a relative of one of the UDR men, was also detained, the report revealed.

The report says intelligence was later received naming the three men as being responsible for Mr O’Donnell’s murder.

It also claims the UDR men “were also named as responsible for other murders”.

It is believed three UDR men arrested in connection with Mr Casey’s murder and the Cappagh case are the same British soldiers.

The blood socked journey of assault rifle R18837

UDR members suspected of involvement in some of the killings are thought to have used a small pool of weapons.

Among them was a VZ58 assault rifle, with the serial number R18837, which is believed to have been used in the murder of up to 12 people, including Mr McNally, Mr Casey and the Cappagh victims.

The weapon was part of a loyalist haul smuggled into the north in the late 1980s with the help of British intelligence.

Mr O’Donnell’s sister Séana Quinn said her family and others “deserve the right to finally have our inquest heard”.

“After the Attorney General ordering new inquests to our families last August after being presented with new evidence, it is unfathomable for the British government to impede and thwart families’ access to truth and justice – it is just so wrong,” she said.

“We have an underlying right to the truth, and so long as the British government seeks to take that from us, we will continue to seek to uphold our basic rights.

“We will not give up and will continue and if anything are more invigorated to campaign and expose the truth.”

Her solicitor Gavin Booth, of Phoenix Law, said: “Families here remain resolute in seeing these processes to an end and for these families that means the restoration of their inquests.

“The Secretary of State should immediately restore these inquests.”

A spokesman for the Northern Ireland Office said the British government is “committed to repealing and replacing the Legacy Act, and to implementing legacy mechanisms that are compliant with human rights and which can gain support from communities across Northern Ireland”.

“The government has already made clear its intention to allow legacy inquests previously halted to proceed.”