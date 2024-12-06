Record-breaking athlete Ciara Mageean to receive honorary doctorate at Ulster University

Co Down athlete Ciara Mageean has said it is an “immense honour” to receive an honorary doctorate from Ulster University for her “outstanding contribution to sport”.

The 31-year-old middle distance runner, who secured gold for Ireland at the European Athletics Championships in June, is one of two Irish sport stars among five “inspirational leaders” set to be honoured this month at the university’s winter graduations.

The Portaferry runner will be joined in receiving an honorary doctorate for sports by Cavan-born pro golfer Leona Maguire.

The honour caps a year of highs and lows for Mageean, who in May broke her own Irish senior 800m record.

She had hoped to represent Ireland at the Paris Olympics, but a last-minute Achilles injury forced her to pull out of competing.

Mageean, who had previously competed in the Rio and Tokyo Olympics, said she was “absolutely heartbroken” at not joining team mates in the French capital.

In her career, she has also set Irish middle-distance records for the 1000m, 1500m, and the mile.

“It is an immense honour to receive this honorary doctorate from Ulster University,” she said.

“As an athlete, I’ve always believed in pushing the limits of what’s possible, but this recognition is a reminder that success is not only about personal achievement - it’s also about the support of those who help you along the way.

“I am proud to represent my country each time I compete on the track, and I thank all of those who have supported me this year and right throughout my career. Thank you also to Ulster University and congratulations to the upcoming graduates who will no doubt become the next generation of athletes and leaders to emerge from Ireland.”

Others set to receive honorary doctorates at the graduations are former Rolling Stones and Celine Dion music manager Joyce Smyth; Belfast’s Metropolitan Arts Centre curator, Lurgan-born Hugh Mullholland; and founder of financial services firm FinTru, Darragh McCarthy.

Ulster University vice-chancellor, Professor Paul Bartholomew, said: “These individuals demonstrate great talent, creativity, and integrity, and we hope they will be an inspiration to the whole Ulster University community.”