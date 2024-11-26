‘Real heroes of peace process’ honoured by Hume Foundation

Former loyalist paramilitary, David Adams was one of the "quiet peacebuilders" honoured by the Hume Foundation.

Twenty one “quiet peace builders” have been honoured by the John and Pat Hume Foundation.

From both sides of the border and drawn from the community, academia and political sectors, the recipients of the honour have been described as “the real heroes of the peace process” by the International Fund for Ireland.

The group includes former loyalist paramilitary and politician David Adams, theatre founder Pauline Ross and Shankill Road community worker, Jackie Redpath among others.

The recipients were singled out at a “Recognise the Quiet Peacebuilders” event at the Guildhall for the way in which they contributed to the peace process in their daily lives.

Paddy Harte, chairman of the International Fund for Ireland (IFI), which supported the celebration, said the IFI was proud to acknowledge their work.

Mr Harte said: “These individuals have been instrumental in delivering the relative peace that we all take for granted today. They are the real heroes of the peace process and continue to deliver positive leadership and community transformation every day.”

Secretary of the Hume Foundation Tim Attwood said the organisation wished to recognise people who had “quietly and courageously promoted peace and reconciliation”.

“We owe a debt of gratitude to the men and women who, in their streets and communities, in Northern Ireland and on a cross border basis, promoted peace and reconciliation in the darkest days of the violence and continue to show exemplar leadership today,” Mr Attwood said.

The celebration was addressed by Mr Harte as well as Lady Daphne Trimble, wife of the late Lord David Trimble and mayor of Derry Lillian Seenoi Barr. The event also featured a conversation with a number of the peacebuilders.

The full list of peacebuilders is:

Damian McNally, Wave Trauma Centre

Deirdre McBride, former Belfast European Partnership Board

Brian Caskey, Limestone United cross community initiative

Maureen Hetherington, former community relations officer, Derry City Council

Marie Brown, European Family Justice Centre Alliance

Pauline Ross, founder, The Playhouse, Derry

Breezy Willow, Bake Bread for Peace Initiative

Ivy Goddard, Ballymena Inter Ethnic Forum

Julia Kee, Community Development and Good Relations worker

Stephen Hughes, St Peter’s Immaculata Youth Centre, Lower Falls

Geraldine O’Kane and Cathy Rouke, Greater Whitewell Community Surgery

Eamonn Deane, former Hollywell Trust

PJ Hallinan, Youth 52

Professor Frank Gaffikin, Ulster University

Jackie Redpath, Greater Shankill Partnership

Elaine Burns Kane, former North Belfast Advice Partnership

Janice Beggs, former Lower Oldpark Community Association

David Adams, former loyalist paramilitary and politician

Anne Marie Bell, former Pennyburn Youth Club

Bethany Moore, Alliance for Choice