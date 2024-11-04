Rathcoole flats scaffolding bill almost £250K

Scaffolding on Block 5 at Green End in the Rathcoole Estate

Scaffolding on a single block of Housing Executive flats in Newtownabbey has cost almost £250,000 over the past two years.

The “absolutely eye watering” bill has been run-up after two failed tendering processes for roof repairs in the Rathcoole Estate.

The scaffolding was first erected on Block 5 at Green End in October 2023 after reports of damage to the roof of the four-storey building, which houses seven separate apartments.

The Housing Executive subsequently tendered for a contractor to carry out “roof replacement and external cyclical maintenance” for all 14 blocks in Green End in October last year but there were no responses.

The project was subsequently re-tendered the following month and three tender submissions were received.

However, according to Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd, the lowest tenderer subsequently withdrew, and the other two tenders were not considered value for money.

“As a result of which that tender exercise has been stood down at that time and the options reassessed,” the minister told DUP MLA Phillip Brett in response to a written assembly question.

Mr O’Dowd said the Housing Executive had advised him that the project has been re-tendered and that the submissions received are currently being considered by its board.

The minister revealed that the cost so far for hiring and erecting the scaffold was £238,847.

Mr Brett told The Irish News that the situation, which he said has led to significantly lower light levels inside the apartments, was “not acceptable”.

“Residents of Green End have been left for two years living in the shadow of scaffolding, severely impacting their quality of life,” the North Belfast MLA said.

“The costs which have come to light, are absolutely eye watering. The £250,000 would have been better spent by the NIHE fixing the roofs.”

A spokesperson for the Housing Executive said: “Northern Ireland Housing Executive has tendered a scheme to undertake a range of structural and thermal improvements to the blocks and hope to award the contract soon.”